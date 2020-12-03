Traders Village introducing ‘Contactless Country Christmas’ throughout December

Santa Claus is coming to Traders Village — but he’ll still maintain six feet of social distance.

Traders Village announced it will continue holiday celebrations in the Coronavirus Age with a “Contactless Country Christmas” every weekend throughout December.

It will feature Mr. and Mrs. Claus, but instead of Santa behind in a plexiglass box like other venues, he will sit six feet away from kids without a barrier

Traders Village Marketing Manager Brian A. Billeck said kids will sit on a bench, talk to Santa from a distance and then head to a stage for a photo.

“We really wanted to make visiting Santa special this year, but not take away the magic of Santa,” Billeck said.

The event will take place at Traders Hall on Dec. 5, 6, 12, 19 and 20. Admission into Traders Village is free, but photo packages start at $5. Parking is $4.

Face masks are required.

Read also: