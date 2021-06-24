San Antonio Pets Alive! to host first in-person adoption event since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic

SAN ANTONIO – In-person adoption events were halted due to COVID-19, leaving many animals without an opportunity to find a new home.

San Antonio Pets Alive!, or SAPA!, will offer its first in-person adoption event since the pandemic from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Petco located on 6001 NW Loop 410.

Adoption fees will be half off during the event in which prospective adopters can meet puppies, kittens, cats and dogs who are eager to find a new family.

SAPA! Senior Director of Community Engagement Kate Powell says this is a “huge step” in going back to pre-COVID operations.

“We are thrilled to have our foster volunteers interact with the community to help San Antonio residents find a new four-legged family member,” Powell said.

SAPA! has been helping at-risk cats and dogs in San Antonio through fostering, adoption, transport and medical programs. So far, SAPA! has saved 2,335 dogs and cats this year.

For more information about future in-person adoption events and opportunities, you can visit the San Antonio Pets Alive! website at www.sanantoniopetsalive.org.

