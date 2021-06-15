Puppy found without any fur, now she’s recovering and looking for a home

Denali before recovery from mange and after

San Antonio – In May, a sick and hairless dog covered in sarcoptic mange arrived at the San Antonio Humane Society. Now Denali is on the mend and in need of a home.

Denali before treatment (San Antonio Humane Society 2021)

SAHS says Denali was quarantined from the rest of the animals at the shelter in a special dermatology ward where she received specialized attention and medicated baths.

Sarcoptic mange is a skin disease caused by mites that burrow into a dog’s skin

Nearly four weeks later, Denali was starting to gain weight and grow her fur back. Now, she is a joyful, energetic, and loving companion looking for a long term home.

Denali Playing in the Grass, Fully Healed (San Antonio Humane Society 2021)

You can visit SAhumane.org to find out how you can welcome this resilient furry friend into your home.

