Puppy found without any fur, now she’s recovering and looking for a home

San Antonio – In May, a sick and hairless dog covered in sarcoptic mange arrived at the San Antonio Humane Society. Now Denali is on the mend and in need of a home.
SAHS says Denali was quarantined from the rest of the animals at the shelter in a special dermatology ward where she received specialized attention and medicated baths.
Sarcoptic mange is a skin disease caused by mites that burrow into a dog’s skin
Nearly four weeks later, Denali was starting to gain weight and grow her fur back. Now, she is a joyful, energetic, and loving companion looking for a long term home.
You can visit SAhumane.org to find out how you can welcome this resilient furry friend into your home.
