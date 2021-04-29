Chihuahua described as ‘a Chucky doll in a dog’s body’ finds forever home in Connecticut

An adoption ad on social media for 2-year-old Prancer, the “demonic” chihuahua, is going viral this week after his foster mom wrote a brutally honest description on what his adopters can expect.

A chihuahua described as “a Chucky doll in a dog’s body” or a “haunted Victorian child” has officially found his forever home, according to his foster mom.

Two-year-old Prancer went viral after his foster mom, Tyfanee Fortuna, wrote a brutally honest adoption ad on social media just weeks ago detailing what his new owner can expect.

On Monday, Fortuna announced that the chihuahua has now found a new place to call home.

“Time flies when you’re having fun. Time also flies when the chihuahua who held your family hostage for six months finally gets adopted,” said Fortuna, in a statement on social media. “Prancer is almost a distant nightmare to me now, even though he was adopted just over a week ago. His adoption day was one of the best days of my life.”

Time flies when you’re having fun. Time also flies when the Chihuahua who held your family hostage for 6 months finally... Posted by Tyfanee Fortuna on Monday, April 26, 2021

Prancer is now living his best life in New Haven, Connecticut, according to an article from TODAY. Ariel Davis, 36, adopted the “demonic” chihuahua after seeing Fortuna’s adoption ad on Facebook, TODAY reports.

Ad

Davis told TODAY that she found the ad “amusing” and that she could relate to Prancer’s story, as she had raised a dog very similar to him in the past.

“I had a dog that I adopted probably about seven years ago and I raised him from a puppy and he was a Chihuahua/Jack Russell Terrier mix,” Davis told TODAY in an interview. “He had a lot of the same qualities as Prancer, he was a little neurotic and he barked a lot and he didn’t work well with other people and other animals. I spent a lot of time working with him and understanding his personality and learning about myself through him.”

Ad