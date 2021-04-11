‘A Chucky doll in a dog’s body’: Adoption ad for chihuahua goes viral on social media

An adoption ad on social media for 2-year-old Prancer, the “demonic” chihuahua, is going viral this week after his foster mom wrote a brutally honest description on what his adopters can expect.

This dog is one-of-a-kind. Or, as his foster owner describes him, a “Chucky doll in a dog’s body” or a “haunted Victorian child.”

The post was shared Wednesday and has over 20,000 likes and 36,000 shares and counting.

“I’ve tried for the last several months to post this dog for adoption and make him sound...palatable. The problem is, he’s just not. There’s not a very big market for neurotic, man hating, animal hating, children hating dogs that look like gremlins. But I have to believe there’s someone out there for Prancer, because I am tired and so is my family. Every day we live in the grips of the demonic Chihuahua hellscape he has created in our home,” the post reads.

Prancer’s foster owner says he came to her wearing a cashmere sweater with a bacon, egg and cheese stuffed in his crate and that she “should have known in that moment this dog would be a problem.”

She added his previous owner was an elderly woman who “treated him like a human and never socialized him.”

“Sprinkle in a little genetic predisposition for being nervous, and you’ve concocted a neurotic mess, AKA Prancer,” his foster owner added. “His first week he was too terrified to have a personality. As awful as it sounds, I kind of liked him better that way. He was quiet, and just laid on the couch. Didn’t bother anyone. I was excited to see him come out of his shell and become a real dog. I am convinced at this point he is not a real dog, but more like a vessel for a traumatized Victorian child that now haunts our home.”

His foster owner also noted that he only likes women and is not good around men or children.

“Prancer has lived with a man for 6 months and still has not accepted him. He bonds to a woman/women, and takes his job of protection seriously. He offers better protection than capitol security. This also extends to other animals. Have other dogs? Cats? Don’t apply unless they like being shaken up like a ragdoll by a 13lb rage machine,” the post reads. “He’s never been in the presence of a child, but I can already imagine the demonic noises and shaking fury that would erupt from his body if he was. Prancer wants to be your only child.

Despite all of this, Prancer does have some good qualities. He is “loyal beyond belief,” he enjoys car rides, he’s housebroken, knows a few basic commands and is not destructive when left alone at home.

“He also smiles when he’s excited,” his foster owner adds. “I know finding someone who wants a Chucky doll in a dog’s body is hard, but I have to try.”

If Prancer is right for you, he is located in New Jersey and is adoptable through the Second Chance Pet Adoption League. As of Sunday, he has not yet been adopted.

His foster owner tells KSAT the shelter is still sifting through applications. If you’re interested, email njwoof@cs.com, or call the shelter at (973) 208-1054.

You can learn more about Prancer here.

