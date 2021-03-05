San Antonio Humane Society’s new medical facility creates more possibilities for the no-kill shelter

As adorable puppies and animals await their forever homes they are now all smiles at the San Antonio Humane Society following a much needed expansion.

“You are able to see the donations in action,” Kim Hinze the Director of Development and Public Relations for the San Antonio Humane Society said.

The San Antonio Humane Society’s $10 million expansion project includes the new Leeu Naylor Medical Building that opened in the middle of the pandemic in October.

The medical facility has a much larger operation space, where veterinarians can spay and neuter 80-100 animals a day which means more than 20,000 pets a year.

The facility also has a separate room for orthopedic surgeries. The much larger medical facility has many more holding stations, examining rooms and a rehabilitation room that includes a therapy pool.

Hinze says the expansion project will help the non-profit reach so many more animals.

”150,000 pets in San Antonio need services that are homeless so we are able to take in some of those pets and we’re able to have them spayed and neutered and help them get to be adopted,” Hinze said.

The medical facility isn’t just for the animals at the Humane Society, but also open to San Antonio pet owners in search of low-cost spay/neuter and wellness services.

”We will be able to take in more animals,” Hinze said. “We’re able to adopt more animals, it’s huge.”

The capital campaign project also included other renovations on its Fredericksburg road campus like renovations to the Puppy Palace, Kitty Cottage, a new courtyard and new much larger dog runs.

Hinze said it has taken many years to raise the money needed to complete the project and it’s a great feeling to finally see the donations come to fruition.

”We are very thankful to those that have helped and those who have answered,” Hinze said.

To learn more about how to adopt, foster or donate to the no kill shelter non-profit visit www.sahumane.org.