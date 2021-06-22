Puppies rescued after being burned with acid, dumped behind West Side restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – Three puppies are now safe with foster parents after being found in a box behind a Mexican restaurant on Saturday.

Good Samaritan, Pricilla Franco, said she found the puppies taped in a box behind a Fajita Express on Culebra road.

Franco said she noticed the puppies had severe wounds along their backs so she took them to a local veterinarian’s office. The veterinarian believed the puppies had been burned with acid, causing the injuries on their back.

Franco said she was able to get in contact with the Bulverde Area Humane Society who connected her to foster parents for the pups.

BAHS said the puppies will remain in foster care until they are able to heal.