Great Graduates 2022: Guadalupe Barrera, Boerne High School

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT 12 continues its tradition of recognizing remarkable high school and college seniors in and around San Antonio in its Great Graduates series.

On Thursday, we introduced you to Guadalupe Barrera of Boerne High School, who overcame a big challenge to find success.

Barrera will be walking the stage with a pretty impressive resume and she built it while overcoming a language barrier.

Since she was in Pre-K, Barrera has been a student of Boerne Independent School District, however, when she first entered school Spanish was the only language spoken in her home. Despite not being as fluent in English as some of her classmates, Guadalupe did not let it slow her down. She persisted and now speaks both languages, comfortably.

She has been able to excel in her school work, earning numerous college credits while still in high school.

Guadalupe has also been able to to become involved in a variety of extra curricular activities, including running cross country, serving as the manager for the track team and being a leader for younger students in the district.

As Guadalupe’s high school career comes to a close she is looking back on her time in Boerne ISD with warm feelings.

“I’m really grateful for all the memories I’ve made so far and I know that I’m really blessed because of everything that has just happened in my life,” Guadalupe said. “Everything that I’ve learned and everything that I will get to learn and just anything that I get to take a part in is just such a blessing for me.”

Guadalupe plans to attend Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi in the fall and pursue a degree in nursing.

Keith Jeffcoat, Guadalupe’s biology teacher, said her future professors are going to be pleased with her mindset and aptitude that she has for learning.

“They need to be ready for an amazing young woman that has the utmost drive to be her best, even when times are tough she continues going. She never complains and never shows a bad day even though I know we all have bad days,” Jeffcoat said.

And Jeffcoat is not just speaking off the cuff. He has a pretty good idea what Guadalupe’s professors should see in her that will allow her to fit right in.

As it turns out, he is also a Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi alum. So, needless to say he was thrilled when Guadalupe shared the news that she was going to be an Islander.