KSAT offers free podcasts for you: South Texas Crime Stories, KSAT News Now, 9 @ Night, KSAT Explains and more

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

KSAT 12 journalists work around the clock to bring you the latest news and accurate information on all the platforms you use, including podcasts.

Whether you listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher or YouTube, KSAT 12 is bringing you daily, weekly and topical episodes.

Simply search for the title of the podcast you want to listen to on your favorite platform — or visit our podcast page.

Take a look below for the podcasts available from KSAT 12.

  • South Texas Crime Stories - A true-crime newsletter and podcast about unsolved mysteries and cold cases in San Antonio, South Texas and the Hill Country.
  • KSAT News Now - Hang out with Alicia Barrera, RJ Marquez, the KSAT Weather Authority team and special guests from the newsroom and the community as they break down the day’s top stories in 20 minutes or less.
  • KSAT 9 @ Night - A bite-sized daily round-up of news in the San Antonio and South Texas area, hosted by anchor Stephania Jimenez.
  • KSAT Explains - Get smart, in-depth local reporting each week on the biggest issues.
  • Whatever the Weather - In this video podcast, KSAT Meteorologists go beyond the daily forecast to explain weather phenomena in depth – from tornadoes and freezing rain to climate change.
  • Breakdown - A streaming show available on all KSAT 12 digital platforms with anchors Steve Spriester and Stephania Jimenez interviewing local leaders and experts to get answers about the issues that matter most to South-Central Texas.

Kolten Parker is digital executive producer at KSAT. Previously, he worked at the San Antonio Express-News and the Texas Observer.

