Outdoors newsletter: New accessible playground, outdoor space opening; Plus, fish for free at Brackenridge Park

Sadly, it’s almost the end of October but the good news is some big weather changes are coming our way just in time for outdoor Halloween fun!

KSAT meteorologists say a strong cold front will arrive just after sunset on Sunday, and we’ll have wind chills in the 30s by Monday morning. If you’re planning on spending time outdoors this weekend, make sure to keep up with the forecast here.

And don’t forget — the Muertos Fest is taking place on Saturday and Sunday in Hemisfair. The event is San Antonio’s largest Día de Los Muertos festival, and it’s free and open to the public.

While you’re there, you can also check out the newly opened Civic Park — it really is gorgeous — and also post on KSAT Connect. (The photo above is from KSAT Connect user SkyWatcher!)

In other news this week, we covered a new playground opening for hard-of-hearing kids, a free fishing day at Brackenridge Park, and a new outdoor classroom for a local elementary school. Get the links to these stories below.

Nonprofit builds accessible playground, outdoor space for hard-of-hearing kids

The following was written by KSAT reporter Avery Everett

Emma Faye Rudkin said the new playground at her nonprofit, Aid the Silent, has no simple design.

“We designed it where it has limited static electricity,” Rudkin said. “When I was growing up, I always felt lonely on the playground. That’s where I felt like I couldn’t belong or understand. I played by myself a lot.”

Aid the Silent is a San Antonio nonprofit that advocates and supports the deaf and hard-of-hearing community. Rudkin said she first started the organization when she was 18, but she had longed for a sense of belonging since the age of 3 when she went profoundly deaf.

“We were made for a purpose and for a reason,” Rudkin said. “That’s the purpose of this playground. It’s a place for them to belong.”

Rudkin said typical playgrounds with turf and plastic sides are difficult to use for children with cochlear implants. That’s because the static a person creates when using plastic slides can alter the programming of these surgical devices.

Rudkin said that means kids either have to take off the devices at the playground or risk losing their function. This new playground minimizes the area for static electricity, like having a metal slide instead of a plastic one.

Read all about it here.

Brackenridge Park Conservancy to host 2nd annual Family & Friends Fishing Day

Brackenridge Park (Brackenridge Park)

The following was written by Executive Producer of digital content Julie Moreno.

The Brackenridge Park Conservancy is hosting its second annual Family & Friends Fishing Day event on Saturday.

More than 600 channel catfish will be released in the San Antonio River ahead of the free event, and free bait will be provided while supplies last.

The details:

Location: Joske Pavilion at Brackenridge Park located at 531 Brackenridge Way

Date: October 28.

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (must be checked in by Noon).

The event is open to children and adults, but an adult must accompany all children.

No fishing license will be required because the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department has granted an exemption during the event.

Kids ages 5-16 can sign up for a fishing etiquette class taught by Fin Addict Angler Foundation instructors and volunteers, and can borrow fishing rods and reels for the morning. Preregistration is available online.

