Have you camped in a yurt? Check out these Texas rental spots

Do you know what a yurt is?

For those who don’t, yurts are circular structures that better withstand extreme weather conditions when camping.

Because of that, yurts are a desirable option for many camping and glamping enthusiasts.

But where are the best spots to spend time in a yurt in the state?

Click on links below from an article on Yurt Trippers to see a few, but assuredly these aren’t all of them.

Ever stay in a yurt? We want to see pictures and hear your story!

Agave Yurt — This yurt is located in Bastrop, which is roughly 30 miles southeast of Austin.

Yurt at Lake Grapevine — A yurt that’s located on the roughly 8,000-acre lake in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

Lucky Arrow Yurt — Another yurt in the Austin area, this one is in Dripping Springs.

Bolivar Glamping Yurt — This is located in the northern part of the state, roughly 14 miles northwest of Denton.

Driftwoods Yurt — A yurt that’s located in between Austin and San Antonio in Wimberley.

Sundancer Luxury Yurt — Granbury is the home of this Yurt, which is southwest of Fort Worth.

Local Chapter Big Bend Yurt — This yurt is located near the southern tip of the state close to the Mexico border.

Yurt In The Trees — Another yurt located in Dripping Springs.

Wildflower Yurt — This is located in Emory, which is east of Dallas.

Unique Yurt Desert Retreat — Another yurt down south, it’s located 20 minutes from El Paso.