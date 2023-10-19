Morgan’s Wonderland adding new attractions for largest expansion yet

SAN ANTONIO – Morgan’s Wonderland will undergo its largest expansion yet by adding four new attractions and making upgrades throughout the accessible, inclusive park.

In an announcement on Thursday, park officials said the additions — totaling $6 million — will be ready for the 2024 season, which starts in the spring.

“Thus far, Morgan’s Wonderland has welcomed 2.7 million guests from all 50 states and more than 120 other countries,” founder Gordon Hartman said in a news release. “It’s now time to refresh and add new elements that will constitute our largest expansion since we opened in 2010.”

Those additions include:

4D Cinema in Sensory Village, which will give riders in wheelchairs the sensation of riding a roller coaster. “Examples of the unique elements are electric actuators that deliver smooth and accurate motion effects, a custom video screen size for guests of all abilities and a motion-disengage option for those who do not wish to experience coaster-like sensations,” park President , which will give riders in wheelchairs the sensation of riding a roller coaster. “Examples of the unique elements are electric actuators that deliver smooth and accurate motion effects, a custom video screen size for guests of all abilities and a motion-disengage option for those who do not wish to experience coaster-like sensations,” park President Richard Pretlow said in the release.

Morgan's Wonderland is opening a 4D Cinema in Sensory Village in 2024. (Morgan's Wonderland)

The passenger boat ride will allow for cruises on the eight-acre, catch-and-release-fishing lake. Riders will board the boat from a newly constructed pier and dock near the Pirate Island playscape.

The Rocket’s Sky Flight Adventure zip line will allow riders to soar above the lake. “A manufacturer from Utah will install the first-of-its-kind, 4-seater zip line that can accommodate riders with disabilities and special needs,” Pretlow said, adding the zip line will also have room for riders’ medical gear.

Morgan's Wonderland is opening the Rocket’s Sky Flight Adventure zip line in 2024. (Morgan's Wonderland)

Jette’s Wonder Bikes feature six, hang-glider-style cars that fly in a circular pattern. Riders can pedal or use hand cranks to make the cars swoop up and down.

Morgan's Wonderland is opening Jette’s Wonder Bikes in 2024. (Morgan's Wonderland)

Pretlow said they have “worked closely with the manufacturers to make sure our new attractions are in sync with the rest of our Ultra-Accessible, fully-inclusive park.”

There will also be upgrades to food areas and other facilities.

The park will be closed for four months following the More Delightful Than Frightful celebration on Halloween, therefore holiday programming will not be available at the park.

However, Pretlow said they will plan for a holiday experience outside the park for 2023 members and season pass holders. For more information on passes and memberships, click here.

The park is open to people of all ages and disabilities. Hartman created the park with his wife, Maggie, amid their work to address challenges for people with special needs.

The park was named after their daughter, Morgan, who was born with cognitive and physical challenges.

Read also: