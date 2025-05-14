San Antonio’s Fiesta Commission invites you to name the 2025 ‘Besta Fiesta’

Thousands came to downtown San Antonio for the 134th Battle of Flowers Parade during Fiesta 2025.

San Antonio – San Antonio showed up in full force for another successful Fiesta, but the celebration isn’t over just yet! The Fiesta Commission is seeking your help to crown the winners of their inaugural ‘Besta Fiesta’ contest.

Participants can weigh in on eight different categories, including best bang for your buck and, of course, best food.

As a token of appreciation, the Fiesta Commission will randomly select one entry to receive two tickets to their VIP Area at next year’s Fiesta Flambeau Parade.

Send in your feedback here by Saturday, May 17, for a chance to win.

Fine Print: This contest is organized by the San Antonio Fiesta Commission. KSAT is in no way affiliated with the giveaway. For more information, contact Membership and Communications Manager, Gabby Labios at Gabby@fiestasanantonio.org.