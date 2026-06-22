Purchase a Honk the Horne t-shirt today!

SAN ANTONIO – Justin had a blast meeting so many of you at the Spurs championship-game giveaways — the energy, the smiles, and of course the chanting were unforgettable. He loved seeing fans show up loud and proud, rocking the spirit that made this run so much fun. Thanks for coming out and making each stop feel like a celebration.

Did you miss out on one of Justin’s “Honk the Horne” t-shirt giveaways during the championship games? Now’s your chance to grab a t-shirt while supplies last. KSAT is selling a limited quantity of “Honk the Horne” shirts for $20 plus taxes and fees, and the purchase price includes shipping within the KSAT viewing area in Texas only.

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T-shirt quantities are limited—so if you want to support the honking year-round, don’t wait too long to snag yours. Click here to purchase today.

100% of the net proceeds from the sale of “Honk the Horne” t-shirts will be donated to San Antonio Sports, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that transforms the community through the power of sport, focusing on health, fitness, and expanding access to athletics for children and families in underserved areas. Net proceeds are calculated as gross sales minus applicable taxes, processing and shipping fees, and actual cost of goods sold. At the completion of this fundraiser, KSAT will donate additional monies to San Antonio Sports at its discretion. Click here to learn more about San Antonio Sports or to donate directly.