19 farmer's markets are located in the San Antonio area and here's where to find them

SAN ANTONIO - The popularity of farmer's markets has grown in San Antonio the past couple of years.

Now vendors have more than a dozen places where they can sell their products.

Below is a list of the 19 places and what days they are in operation:

Sunday

Alamo Heights Farmers Market: Alamo Quarry, 255 E. Basse Rd., 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Boardwalk on Broadway Farmers Market: 4001 Broadway, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Legacy Farmers Market: Legacy Shopping Center, 18402 US Highway 281 N., 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Pearl Farmers Market: Pearl Brewery, 312 Pearl Pkwy, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Salado Creek Market: Los Patios, 2015 NE Loop 410, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (2nd weekend of the month)

Monday

SA Food Bank Farmers Market: Palo Alto College, 1400 W. Villaret Blvd., 9 a.m. - noon (4th Monday of the month)

Tuesday

Blanco Farmers Market: Shrine Auditorium, 901 North Loop 1604 W., 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

SA Food Bank Farmers Market: Main Plaza, 115 Main Ave., 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

San Antonio Farmers Market: Olmos Basin, 100 Jackson Keller Rd., 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wednesday

Local Sprout Midweek Market: Local Sprout Food Hub, 502 Chestnut St., 5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Rustic Roots Market: 1116 Angelo St., Castroville, Texas, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

San Antonio Farmers Market: Leon Valley Community Center, 6427 Evers Rd., 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Thursday

4 City Farmers Market: Journey Fellowship Church, 16847 IH-35 N., Selma, Texas, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Cibolo Grange Farmers and Artisans Market: 413 N. Main St., Cibolo, Texas, 3 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Pearl Night Market: 312 Pearl Pkwy., 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. (1st Thursday of month)

Friday

Blanco Farmers Market: Shrine Auditorium, 901 North Loop 1604 W., 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

San Antonio Farmers Market: St. Matthews Recreation Center, 11121 Wurzbach Rd., 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Saturday

Deerfield Farmers Market: 16607 Huebner Rd., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Four Seasons Market: Huebner Oaks Shopping Center, 11745 IH-10, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Highland Park Neighborhood Farmers Market: 901 Rigsby Ave., 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. (2nd Saturday of month)

Legacy Farmers Market: Legacy Shopping Center, 18402 U.S. Highway 281 N., 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

MarketPlace at Old Town Helotes: 14391 Riggs Rd., Helotes, Texas, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. (1st Saturday of month)

Pearl Farmers Market: Pearl Brewery, 312 Pearl Pkwy., 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

SA Food Bank Farmers Market: Mission Marquee Plaza, 3100 Roosevelt Ave., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (1st & 3rd Saturday of month)

SA Food Bank Farmers Market: San Antonio Food Bank, 5200 Enique M. Barrera Pkwy., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. (4th Saturday of month)

Salado Creek Market: Los Patios, 2015 NE Loop 410, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. (2nd weekend of the month)

San Antonio Farmers Market: Olmos Basin, 100 Jackson Keller Rd., 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The Farmers Market at the Cibolo: Herff Farm, 33 Herff Rd., Boerne, Texas, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Truckin' Tomato Local Food Market: 10511 Wetmore Rd., 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

