Blue Bell’s Mardi Gras King Cake ice cream has made its annual return

Terrance Harris, Senior Digital Editor

Mardi Gras is fast approaching so Blue Bell ice cream lovers know what that means.

The Texas-based ice cream maker’s Mardi Gras King Cake inspired ice cream has returned to a frozen foods aisle near you. Available in half gallon sizes only, the Mardi Gras King Cake ice cream is made with cake flavored ice cream, pastry pieces of colorful cream cheese swirl with festive candy sprinkles.

What better way to celebrate Mardi Gras?

But you better act fast because the Blue Bell Mardi Gras King Cake ice cream will be sold only for a limited time.

