Blue Bell’s Mardi Gras King Cake ice cream has made its annual return

Mardi Gras is fast approaching so Blue Bell ice cream lovers know what that means.

The Texas-based ice cream maker’s Mardi Gras King Cake inspired ice cream has returned to a frozen foods aisle near you. Available in half gallon sizes only, the Mardi Gras King Cake ice cream is made with cake flavored ice cream, pastry pieces of colorful cream cheese swirl with festive candy sprinkles.

What better way to celebrate Mardi Gras?

But you better act fast because the Blue Bell Mardi Gras King Cake ice cream will be sold only for a limited time.

There is a parade marching down the ice cream aisle because Mardi Gras King Cake is back! The flavor is a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream w/tasty pastry pieces and a colorful cream cheese swirl w/festive candy sprinkles. Available in the half gallon size for a limited time. pic.twitter.com/HW9olVrznu — Blue Bell Ice Cream (@ILoveBlueBell) January 2, 2020

This story is courtesy of Click2Houston.com.