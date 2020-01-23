Taco joint heading to Pearl’s food hall

SAN ANTONIO – A Pearl Farmers Market veteran will set up shop inside the Bottling Department with a new taco spot.

SayTown Tacos will open inside the Pearl’s food hall and take the place of The Good Kind, the Pearl announced Thursday morning.

SayTown Tacos, from hot sauce maker and Pearl Farmers Market vendor Humble House Foods, is expected to open by the end of February.

Alamo City-themed items like the “Riverwalk-O-Taco," “Fiestafuego” and “Popfather” are among the offerings in the six-taco menu.

Fideo, bunuelos, agua frescas and rice pudding will also be offered, but sides, drinks and desserts will be rotated throughout the year.

The menu will be priced between $3-$4.

"We are blessed to have been a founding member of the Pearl Farmers Market for the past 10 years,” Luis Morales, co-owner of Humble House Foods and SayTown Tacos, said in a news release. “The loyalty and support of our customers has been monumental for the growth of our business.

SayTown Tacos is expected to open inside the Pearl's Bottling Department at the end of February. (Pearl)

The Good Kind previously announced it is leaving the hall on Jan. 31.

The Good Kind’s chef/owner Tim McDiarmid said she will focus on the business’ Southtown location, Tim the Girl Catering and Ivy Hall Events.

It’s the second kiosk to leave the Bottling Department; Maybelle’s Donuts left its post on Dec. 31.