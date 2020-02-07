Crawfish season in full swing at local seafood restaurant

SAN ANTONIO – We are right in the middle of crawfish season and right now the season is looking good.

Smashin’ Crab in Stone Oak is one of several places around town that serves the mudbugs fresh.

“Crawfish season can be anywhere from December if you’re lucky and kind of the rule of thumb is 4th of July is the end of crawfish season,” Smashin’ Crab manager Autum Perry Sevilla said.

Over the past couple of years, there has been an increase in the popularity of crawfish during the season, with more and more people digging into a boil.

Eating them can be a challenge for some.

It’s recommended you first put your thumb under the tail and twist off. The shell and a thread will come out with it and you peel off the first two ligaments. You will also twist the head off and some will suck the juices out.

If you don’t want to go through all the work of eating boiled crawfish, there are other dishes available at Smashin Crab like crawfish etouffee, crawfish po’ boy or a new dish called catfish atchafalaya that features a crawfish sauce.

Now if you want to make a crawfish boil at home, there are many recipes online to guide you through the easy process.

It will usually take a little over 30 minutes to cook.

But if you want to skip out on the work Smashin’ Crab has two locations with a third in Alamo Ranch opening soon. They are open seven days a week.