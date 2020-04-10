Mi Tierra is selling ’Fiesta Survival Kits’ for the Fiesta-deprived

SAN ANTONIO – Mi Tierra is trying to console San Antonio by selling “Fiesta Survival Kits” after the city’s biggest party was postponed due to the coronavirus crisis.

With Fiesta postponed to Nov. 5-15, La Familia Cortez Restaurants is offering meals at a time when the city would normally be preparing for the 11-day, citywide party.

“The phrase ‘Fiesta responsibly’ has taken on a whole new meaning this year,” the restaurant group said in a news release. “Fiesta may be postponed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have your own quarantine fiesta with your familia.”

Two options are priced at $70 and $75, and include fajita, fixings, rice, beans, guacamole, pico de gallo, tortillas and chips. They also come equipped with papel picado, cascarones, a loteria game and access to a Fiesta playlist.

Margaritas and micheladas can be added on for $20-$55.

Orders for Fiesta kits must be placed online 24 hours in advance. Meals can be picked up at Mi Tierra in Market Square.

As a way to give locals a short break from the pandemic, KSAT12 will be rebroadcasting last year’s Fiesta parades on the days they would have occurred this year.

The parades will also be livestreamed online on KSAT.com and on KSAT-TV’s streaming app, which is available on most smart devices.

