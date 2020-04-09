San Antonio restaurants offering family meals to-go for Easter weekend
With dining rooms closed during COVID-19 pandemic, meals will be available Saturday too
SAN ANTONIO – This Easter Sunday will be unlike any other in San Antonio.
Social gatherings in groups larger than 10 people should be avoided, Mayor Ron Nirenberg stated in his emergency order declaration. And parks will be closed with the exception of walking, running and biking trails, meaning traditional Brackenridge Park camping will skip 2020.
But several local restaurants will try to bring a sense of normalcy this Sunday by selling family-style meals to go.
Here are the eateries selling the meals via delivery or pickup for a socially distanced Easter.
- Bakery Lorraine, multiple locations: The bakery will sell a meal for two at $25, which includes two house salads, deviled eggs and mini coconut cream pies, and a meal for four at $45, which includes four house salads, deviled eggs and coconut cream pie. Easter-themed treats include a chick tart, bunny tart and a chocolate nest tart at $6 each and an egg-shaped moon pie for $4. Meals and treats will be available Friday through Sunday. Customers can preorder online.
- Bubba Gump Shrimp Co., 406 Navarro St.: Family meals start at $40 and include the options of ribs and shrimp or fried chicken and shrimp. Build-you-own-dinners start at $50. Each meal includes two complimentary kids meals, a salad and a chocolate chip cookie sundae. All orders must be placed by Friday, according to a news release.
- Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 12507 W. Interstate 10: From Friday to Monday, the chain is offering an Easter family meal for $49.99. It includes the choice of chicken picatta or mahi wulfe served with bread, caesar salad, penne pomodoro, sautéed broccoli and two chocolate desserts. Orders can be placed online or by calling the restaurant.
- Denny’s, multiple locations: Family packs serve four to five people and are priced between $24.99-$28.99. Meals include the grand slam, build-your-own cheeseburgers and chicken tenders. Orders can be made via telephone or online.
- Don Strange of Texas: Meals include spiral ham, dinner rolls, carrot cake and three sides. Dinner for four is $78 and dinner for 10 is $189. The first 50 orders will receive a free brunch. Orders must be placed by Thursday. The meals can be delivered for $15 or picked up for free at certain locations. For more information, call 210-434-2331 or email haley@donstrange.com.
- Esquire Tavern, 155 E. Commerce St.: Four options of family meals range from feeding two to feeding four. Prices range from $25-$48, and entree options include meatloaf, whole chicken, half-chicken and cheeseburgers. Entrees come with sides. Call 210-222-2521 to order.
- EVO Entertainment, multiple locations: The entertainment complex is selling family meal kits, including the choice of burgers or chicken with the fixings, pizza or breakfast with eggs, bacon, a pancake/waffle mix, fruit and syrup. Customers can order the kits online.
- La Gloria, 100 E. Grayson St.: Pre-ordered meals must be made online by 6 p.m. on Friday and picked up from noon-5 p.m. on Saturday. A meal for up to six people is $135 and a meal for up to four people is $75. Meals include whole chicken, chayotes, calabacita, rice, corn tortillas, guacamole and more.
- Jason Dady Restaurants: A $150 brunch meal kit and a $175 supper meal kit can feed six people each. The brunch meal includes a breakfast casserole, deviled egg kit, cheese, charcuterie and more, while the supper meal includes chicken, bread stuffing, corn casserole and more. Mimosa kits are also available between $25-$75. Orders can be placed online and picked up at Two Bros. BBQ Market, 12656 West Ave., or Tre Trattoria, 200 W Jones Ave.
- Joe’s Crab Shack, 212 College St.: A pre-fixe Easter menu will be available from Friday through Sunday. Menu items include chicken bites, calamari, crab and a dessert. The menu is $25 per person. Select wine and beer will be half-off.
- Maggiano’s Little Italy, 17603 I-10 W.: A cold-prepped Easter bundle will be available for pickup Friday through Sunday. The menu includes mini meatballs, caesar salad, lasagna, four-cheese ravioli, chicken piccata, spaghetti aglio olio, broccoli, tiramisu and rolls. The bundle is $120 and can feed up to six people. Call or go online to place an order.
- Max & Louie’s New York Diner, 226 W. Bitters Road: The restaurant is offering traditional Passover-style items in addition to its regular menu, available for curbside pickup or delivery until April 16. Items are portioned for 1-2 people and include chicken matzoh ball soup, gefilte fish with horseradish, stuffed cabbage in sweet and sour tomato sauce, potato latkes and roasted chicken. Order online.
- Meadow Neighborhood Eatery + Bar, 555 W. Bitters Road: A $140 brunch can feed up to six people, and includes deviled eggs, ham steaks, quiche, biscuits and gravy and more. A $175 dinner can feed up to six people, and includes deviled eggs, prime rib or lamb leg, potato-mushroom gratin and more. Mimosa and bloody mary kits are also available for purchase. Orders must be placed online by Friday.
- Morton’s the Steakhouse, 300 E. Crockett St.: Dinner for two, including an appetizer, entree, sides and dessert, will be $109. Select wines are also available at half-off. Chef’s home kits are also available to feed two or four people. Orders must be placed by Thursday.
- Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen, 76 NE Loop 410: The restaurant is opening for takeout this weekend, and will remain open on weekends only. On Sunday, the restaurant will serve fresh fish packs and family fried packs. They will also have ribeyes available while supplies last. The restaurant will be open for curbside from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday. Order online or by calling the restaurant.
- Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, 15900 La Cantera Pkwy.: Restaurants will sell a three-course menu for $39 per person. Menus include salads, entrées with sides and desserts. Meals will be available from 11 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Pre-order online.
- Saltgrass Steak House, multiple locations: The Easter menu includes meals that can serve between 5-6 people. Offerings range between $79-$90 and include one entree, salad and two sides. Entrees range from BBQ ribs and grilled chicken, or sirloin steak and grilled shrimp. Easter meals must be placed by 3 p.m. Friday and can be picked up between 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday.
- Southerleigh, 136 E Grayson St.: The Pearl eatery is offering a meal for one at $35 and a meal for four at $120. Meals include bibb lettuce salad, prime rib, fried redfish, sides and a Texas Gulf Coast seafood combo of crab, shrimp, okra and rice. Customers must preorder online by 6 p.m. Friday and pick up between 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
