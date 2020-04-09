San Antonio restaurants offering family meals to-go for Easter weekend

SAN ANTONIO – This Easter Sunday will be unlike any other in San Antonio.

Social gatherings in groups larger than 10 people should be avoided, Mayor Ron Nirenberg stated in his emergency order declaration. And parks will be closed with the exception of walking, running and biking trails, meaning traditional Brackenridge Park camping will skip 2020.

But several local restaurants will try to bring a sense of normalcy this Sunday by selling family-style meals to go.

Here are the eateries selling the meals via delivery or pickup for a socially distanced Easter.