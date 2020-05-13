Krispy Kreme giving away a free dozen of doughnuts for 2020 graduates

SAN ANTONIO – Get that sweet tooth ready, seniors!

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the Class of 2020 with a special batch of colorful doughnuts available between May 18-24.

But to sweeten the deal, the chain is giving away a free dozen on May 19 only. It’s a treat for graduates and their families who are having to celebrate virtually or in limited ceremonies due to the pandemic, Krispy Kreme says.

To grab the free doughnuts, seniors must wear their cap and gown or other Class of 2020 swag to prove their new grad status, according to a news release.

The assortment includes the classics: chocolate, strawberry and yellow, available in filled or sprinkled.

The 2020 Graduate Dozen is available at participating Krispy Kreme shops only while supplies last. Seniors must be present to redeem the offer.

