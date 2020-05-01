Here are the class of 2020 graduation plans for San Antonio-area high schools

SAN ANTONIO – The coronavirus pandemic has thrown a wrench into high school graduation plans for the class of 2020 in the San Antonio area.

Will it happen? When will it happen? How will it happen? Here is the latest information we’ve gathered from various school districts on their plans for commencement ceremonies.

This list will be updated as more districts announce their plans.

Alamo Heights ISD: High school officials are exploring several options for graduation ceremonies, but no final decision yet.

Edgewood ISD: Graduation tentatively scheduled for June 6, although district officials don’t know yet if the ceremony will be traditional or virtual. Officials are also looking into summer graduation options. Final decision expected soon.

Harlandale ISD: Graduation ceremonies are tentatively scheduled for June 1-3 at Harlandale Memorial Stadium.

Frank Tejeda Academy, June 1, 10 a.m.

STEM Early College High, June 1, 8 p.m.

Harlandale High School, June 2, 10 a.m.

Memorial High School, June 3, 10 a.m.

If state and local officials don’t allow large public gatherings in June, graduations will be held July 20-22. In the event that graduates are only allowed to attend the ceremony, a virtual graduation will be held.

Judson ISD: District officials decided to hold a virtual graduation ceremony, but if restrictions for large gatherings are lifted, a traditional ceremony is scheduled for July 22 and 23 at Freeman Coliseum. A third option would be to hold a ceremony in December at Rutledge Stadium.

North East ISD: A graduation event will be held in high school auditoriums June 1-5. Each auditorium will have a decorated stage and photographer. An announcer will call the student, who will be joined by their parents in the auditorium and allow them to take their own pictures and video if they choose.

Students will need to RSVP for the event and the student will be given a specific day and time to appear. High school principals will send an email to students describing in detail how the event will work.

The district is working on a virtual graduation for digital distribution that will include pre-produced speeches and pictures of students with their cap and gown taken in the fall.

Northside ISD: Graduation ceremonies are tentatively scheduled for July 17-26. If large gatherings are not permitted by officials, a virtual graduation will be held that will honor students individually. High school officials will reach out to students on how to pick up a cap and gown and how to submit a photo in their cap and gown in the event of a virtual graduation ceremony.

San Antonio ISD: The district has tentatively scheduled the following graduations, pending approval from city and county officials. If large gatherings are not allowed, virtual celebrations will be conducted.

Healy-Murphy: July 24, 4 p.m., Alamo Convocation

Fox Tech: July 24, 7:30 p.m., Alamo Convocation

HS Equivalent: July 25, 3 p.m., Alamo Convocation

Travis ECHS: July 25, 7 p.m., Alamo Convocation

Jefferson High School: July 27, 4 p.m., Alamodome

Burbank High School: July 27, 7:30 p.m., Alamodome

Highlands High School: July 28, 8 a.m., Alamodome

Brackenridge High School: July 28, 11 a.m., Alamodome

Sam Houston High School: July 28, 2 p.m., Alamodome

Edison High School: July 29, 4 p.m., Alamodome

Lanier High School: July 29, 7 p.m., Alamodome

St. Philip’s ECHS: July 31, 4 p.m., Alamo Convocation

Cooper Academy: July 31, 7 p.m., Alamo Convocation

ALA: Aug. 1, 3 p.m., Alamo Convocation

YWLA: Aug. 1, 5 p.m., Alamo Convocation

Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD: Traditional graduations are tentatively scheduled for June.

Allison Steele Enhanced Learning Center - June 25, 6:30 p.m. (Clemens Auditorium)

Byron P. Steele II High School - June 29, 7:30 p.m.

Samuel Clemens High School - June 30, 7:30 p.m.

Depending if large gatherings are allowed, here are the following options where the graduations will be held.

Plan A - Freeman Coliseum. The venue also depends if San Antonio and Bexar County officials give the go-ahead

Plan B - Lehnhoff Stadium. If San Antonio and Bexar County will not allow for Plan A, the graduation will be held at the stadium. The seating capacity should spread graduates and guests out in a manner that is consistent with guidance at that time.

Plan C - TBD. If large gatherings are not allowed in late June, graduation dates would be pushed to July, or a more socially distant type of event could be held. Should a Plan C become more likely in the future, officials will consider options for some type of ceremony.

