SAN ANTONIO – Chef Jason Dady is adding another restaurant to the list of his growing company.

Dady has partnered up with the San Antonio Botanical Garden to open his latest concept “Jardin” inside the historic Daniel J. Sullivan Carriage House.

“It was important for us to partner with a chef of Jason Dady’s caliber that could bring delicious, locally-sourced food to the Botanical Garden,” San Antonio Botanical Garden’s Chief Executive Officer Sabina Carr said. “After meeting with Chef Dady and learning more about his values, it just felt like a natural fit for us.”

The new elevated dining experience will include a menu that features Mediterranean influences like Focaccia pizzas, chickpea hummus and whole roasted branzino.

Chef Jason Dady to open new restaurant at San Antonio Botanical Garden. (KSAT)

“I am beyond excited and humbled by the opportunity to open Jardin in the beautiful Carriage House,” Dady said. “The San Antonio Botanical Garden has long been one of my favorite places in San Antonio.”

Jardin, Dady’s sixth restaurant in San Antonio, is expected to open on Sept. 10, and garden admission will not be required in order to dine in.