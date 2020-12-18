38ºF

Easy Christmas morning breakfast recipe to feed the family

Recipe: Texas Toast Breakfast Casserole

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

Pioneer Texas Toast Breakfast Casserole
Pioneer Texas Toast Breakfast Casserole (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – Putting together a breakfast casserole for the family on Christmas morning is a custom for many.

This recipe from Pioneer is simple to put together and packed with flavor.

Ingredients:

  • 6 slices of Texas Toast
  • 1 lb. of Breakfast Sausage
  • 1 red bell pepper diced, 1 green bell pepper diced
  • 1 small onion diced
  • 8 eggs
  • 1 pkg of Pioneer Country Gravy Mix, prepared and cooled
  • 1/4 tsp. of salt
  • 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Recipe:

  • Prepare Pioneer Country Gravy Mix as it says on the packet, once complete set-aside and allow it to cool.
  • Preheat oven at 350 degrees and grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.
  • Cook sausage, when no pink remains add your diced bell peppers and onions. Cook until soft.
  • Place the Texas Toast flat in one layer inside the baking dish.
  • Pour the sausage mixture over the toast and spread out evenly.
  • In a mixing bowl whisk together the cooled gravy mix with the eggs and add salt. Once whisked together slowly pour into the baking dish evenly.
  • Place in the oven and bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until casserole is set.
  • Once out of the oven top with cheese, and allow to cool slightly before serving

** This recipe can also be made the night before and baked the following morning. It might just need a bit more time in the oven to cook.

For other Pioneer recipes, you can visit their website.

