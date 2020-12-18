Easy Christmas morning breakfast recipe to feed the family

SAN ANTONIO – Putting together a breakfast casserole for the family on Christmas morning is a custom for many.

This recipe from Pioneer is simple to put together and packed with flavor.

Ingredients:

6 slices of Texas Toast

1 lb. of Breakfast Sausage

1 red bell pepper diced, 1 green bell pepper diced

1 small onion diced

8 eggs

1 pkg of Pioneer Country Gravy Mix, prepared and cooled

1/4 tsp. of salt

1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Recipe:

Prepare Pioneer Country Gravy Mix as it says on the packet, once complete set-aside and allow it to cool.

Preheat oven at 350 degrees and grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

Cook sausage, when no pink remains add your diced bell peppers and onions. Cook until soft.

Place the Texas Toast flat in one layer inside the baking dish.

Pour the sausage mixture over the toast and spread out evenly.

In a mixing bowl whisk together the cooled gravy mix with the eggs and add salt. Once whisked together slowly pour into the baking dish evenly.

Place in the oven and bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until casserole is set.

Once out of the oven top with cheese, and allow to cool slightly before serving

** This recipe can also be made the night before and baked the following morning. It might just need a bit more time in the oven to cook.

For other Pioneer recipes, you can visit their website.

Related: