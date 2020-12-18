Easy Christmas morning breakfast recipe to feed the family

SAN ANTONIO – Putting together a breakfast casserole for the family on Christmas morning is a custom for many.
This recipe from Pioneer is simple to put together and packed with flavor.
Ingredients:
- 6 slices of Texas Toast
- 1 lb. of Breakfast Sausage
- 1 red bell pepper diced, 1 green bell pepper diced
- 1 small onion diced
- 8 eggs
- 1 pkg of Pioneer Country Gravy Mix, prepared and cooled
- 1/4 tsp. of salt
- 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese
Recipe:
- Prepare Pioneer Country Gravy Mix as it says on the packet, once complete set-aside and allow it to cool.
- Preheat oven at 350 degrees and grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.
- Cook sausage, when no pink remains add your diced bell peppers and onions. Cook until soft.
- Place the Texas Toast flat in one layer inside the baking dish.
- Pour the sausage mixture over the toast and spread out evenly.
- In a mixing bowl whisk together the cooled gravy mix with the eggs and add salt. Once whisked together slowly pour into the baking dish evenly.
- Place in the oven and bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until casserole is set.
- Once out of the oven top with cheese, and allow to cool slightly before serving
** This recipe can also be made the night before and baked the following morning. It might just need a bit more time in the oven to cook.
