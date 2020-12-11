Recipe: DIY Hot Chocolate Bombs

SAN ANTONIO – Hot chocolate bombs are all the craze this year. With a little practice, they are easy to make at home.

If you can get your hands on a chocolate sphere mold -- they run about $8 to $10 -- then you’re all set.

I hope you enjoy making these as much as I have.

Ingredients:

Dark or white melting chocolate

Hot chocolate powder (I prefer Abuelita’s brand)

Mini marshmallows

8 to 10 oz. of milk

Crushed peppermints as a topping

Recipe:

Start out by melting the chocolate in 30-second increments in the microwave. After every 30 seconds, take out and stir. After the second or third time, your chocolate should be just right. Make sure to take out every 30 seconds to check the chocolate as it can be easy to burn it.

With a spoon put a dollop of chocolate into the mold and spread around with the back of the spoon to coat the mold. If you can see the mold through the chocolate, you need to add a bit more. You don’t want them to be too thin that they break once set.

Place in the freezer for 7 minutes. Once set, gently pop them out of the mold.

In one half of the sphere add your hot chocolate powder and marshmallows. You can add whatever kind of ingredient you think you may enjoy inside as well.

Warm-up a plate in the microwave for about a minute. Use the hot plate to gently melt the edges of the empty half of the sphere. Be careful not to get the chocolate too hot or it will lose its shape. Carefully put one half of the sphere onto the other half and smooth together with either your finger or the back of a spoon and let it cool.

Once complete, it’s time to decorate the cocoa bombs however you wish. For this recipe, I used a bit of red frosting and sprinkled it with peppermints.

When you’re ready to enjoy your hot cocoa bomb, warm up some milk in a saucepan and put the cocoa bomb in a mug. When the milk is hot, pour the milk over the chocolate ball in the mug and watch the magic of melting chocolate and marshmallows... enjoy!