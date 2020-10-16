66ºF

Food

Try this healthier alternative to nachos

Recipe: Mini Bell Pepper Nachos

Erica Hernandez, Digital Journalist

Tags: Recipes, food
Mini Bell Pepper Nachos recipe
Mini Bell Pepper Nachos recipe (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – If you are trying to find ways to cut some calories, this easy recipe is packed with flavor.

This recipe is low carb and Keto-friendly.

What you will need:

  • Mini bell peppers
  • shredded cheese
  • cooked lean ground beef (can sub shredded chicken or ground turkey)
  • optional: avocado, cilantro, jalapeños, chives, sour cream

Recipe:

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a sheet pan with foil.
  • Cut mini bell peppers in half and take out the seeds.
  • You can either lay the bell peppers in a row on a sheet pan or pile together.
  • Top with cooked ground beef and cheese.
  • Put in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes or when the cheese is fully melted.
  • You can top nachos with avocado, sour cream, cilantro, chives and jalapeño if you choose.
  • Enjoy!!!

Check out these other recipes:

Copyright 2020 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author: