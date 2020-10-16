Try this healthier alternative to nachos

SAN ANTONIO – If you are trying to find ways to cut some calories, this easy recipe is packed with flavor.
This recipe is low carb and Keto-friendly.
What you will need:
- Mini bell peppers
- shredded cheese
- cooked lean ground beef (can sub shredded chicken or ground turkey)
- optional: avocado, cilantro, jalapeños, chives, sour cream
Recipe:
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees and line a sheet pan with foil.
- Cut mini bell peppers in half and take out the seeds.
- You can either lay the bell peppers in a row on a sheet pan or pile together.
- Top with cooked ground beef and cheese.
- Put in the oven for 8 to 10 minutes or when the cheese is fully melted.
- You can top nachos with avocado, sour cream, cilantro, chives and jalapeño if you choose.
- Enjoy!!!