Recipe: Get your pumpkin fix this fall with some pumpkin bread

SAN ANTONIO – Nothing is better on a cool, crisp, fall morning than sitting with some coffee and a slice of pumpkin bread.

The following is an easy recipe to follow and make at home. You can add your own variations by adding nuts or making pumpkin muffins instead of a loaf.

What you need:

1 teaspoon each of ground cloves, nutmeg and cinnamon

15 oz can of pure pumpkin

2 cups of all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 teaspoon of baking powder

1 teaspoon of baking soda

1 1/2 sticks of softened unsalted butter

2 large eggs

2 cups of sugar

Recipe:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees and grease your loaf pan.

In a medium bowl whisk together the flour, salt, baking soda, baking powder and spice mix. Then set aside.

In a large bowl or in a stand mixer beat on medium the butter and sugar.

Once mixed, add an egg and mix, then add the second egg and mix again.

Now add the can of pure pumpkin and mix. (The mixture will look grainy but that’s okay.)

Add the flour mixture you made first and beat at low.

Once all mixed together, pour into your loaf pan and place in the oven for about an hour.

You can check if the bread is ready by sticking a toothpick in the middle, and if it comes out clean it is done.

Place the loaf on a rack to cool. Once cooled slice and enjoy!

