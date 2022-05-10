El Paraiso is having to raise the price of its paletas — again

SAN ANTONIO – El Paraiso Ice Cream is raising the price of its paletas for the second time this year, the San Antonio business announced on social media.

The business said that paletas will now cost 60 cents, an increase of 5 cents, due to inflation. The price increase went into effect on Monday, the same day the announcement was made.

“We apologize to our valued customers, we must raise the price our paletas due to increased expenses,” the post read.

In March, El Paraiso first raised the prices of its paletas for the first time since they opened in 1984.

At that time, prices went from 50 cents to 55 cents due to a rise in the cost of produce, ingredients and fuel, the business previously said.

“Our price change for 2022 is necessary to continue you the best quality paletas,” El Paraiso said in a social media post at the time.

El Paraiso, which bills itself as “the original paleta company in San Antonio,” is located at 1934 Fredericksburg Road.

