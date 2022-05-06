First pizza joint at the Pearl opening this summer

Wonderslice is slated to open at the Pearl’s Food Hall this June.

SAN ANTONIO – Visitors of the Pearl will now have a pizza option to choose from.

Wonderslice is slated to open at the Pearl’s Food Hall this June, and it’ll be the first pizza eatery at the complex.

From owner and chef Ben Schwartz, Wonderslice will serve pizza by the whole, pizza by the slice, subs, salads and ice cream, according to a news release.

Some of the menu options include Ball Park pizza with Italian sausage, red onion, broccoli rabe and chili flakes, and the Green Monster pizza with parmesan cream, shredded zucchini and pesto, the release states. Menu items will also incorporate food from vendors of the Pearl Farmers Market.

“We are excited to share our unique take on our neighborhood pizza joint with San Antonio,” Schwartz said in the release. “No frills, honest, delicious and satisfying food is what we all want and need right now.”

An exact opening date hasn’t been released. When it does open, hours will be 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

