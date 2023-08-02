Krispy Kreme giving away free doughnuts for those who show losing lottery tickets

SAN ANTONIO – Krispy Kreme is turning lottery losers into doughnut winners.

The chain is giving away free doughnuts to those who show tickets from Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing or any losing ticket from any lottery. The deal ends on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The offer includes one free original glazed doughnut per guest, while supplies last.

“Tuesday’s $1 billion lottery drawing reminds us that we definitely hit the lottery when it comes to our fans,” Krispy Kreme said in a news release.

The Mega Millions jackpot is still up for grabs after no one won the top prize in Tuesday’s drawing. One person, however, was lucky enough to match five numbers and win $4 million in Burnet, Texas, located in the Hill Country.

The Mega Millions jackpot has increased to an estimated $1.25 billion and the next drawing is on Friday.

