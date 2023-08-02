Winning $4 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Central Texas

The Mega Millions jackpot is still up for grabs, but a winning $4 million ticket was sold in Central Texas.

The Hoover Valley Country Store at 7203 Park Road 4 West in Burnet sold a ticket that matched five of the numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing: 8, 24, 30, 45 and 61.

The purchaser chose the Megaplier option, bringing their winnings from $1 million to $4 million, according to the Texas Lottery.

The ticket did not match the yellow ball, 12.

In fact, no one in the U.S. won the jackpot and it has increased to an estimated $1.25 billion.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since April 18, allowing it to grow larger and larger. The $1.25 billion prize for Friday’s drawing is one of the largest in U.S. history. Tuesday night’s drawing for $1.1 billion was the 30th straight without a winner.

The lottery drought is due to a combination of poor luck and terrible odds, as the chance of winning the Mega Millions jackpot is 1 in 302.6 million. The odds of winning smaller prizes, ranging from $2 to $1 million, are significantly better.

The new $1.25 billion jackpot is for a sole winner who chooses to collect through an annuity, with annual payments over 30 years. A sole winner who opts for a lump sum payment would receive an estimated $625.3 million.

Winners also would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.