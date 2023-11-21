Restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – If Thanksgiving crept up on you and you don’t feel like weaving through grocery store lines to prep for a feast, plenty of San Antonio restaurants will be open on Turkey Day to feed you and your loved ones.

Both locally-owned and chain restaurants are offering Thanksgiving meals with turkey, ham and all the fixings, along with their regular menus if you prefer steak, seafood, pasta or anything else that doesn’t gobble.

If you plan on visiting one of these restaurants, though, it’s best to plan ahead, as some require reservations.

Here are some local restaurants offering Thanksgiving meals, specials and buffets:

Antlers Lodge at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa will be open from 1-6 p.m. and will offer a four-course Thanksgiving dinner. The price is $97 per adult and $75 for seniors. Reservations are required. Address: 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive.

Bar Rojo at the Grand Hyatt will be open from 11 a.m.-midnight. A Thanksgiving meal will be available at $28.99 per person, and seating is first come, first served. Address: 600 East Market St.

Boiler House will be open from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. The Thanksgiving dinner entree is $48 per adult and $21 per child ages 12 and younger. Address: 312 Pearl Parkway.

Boudro’s Texas Bistro will be open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. and will serve a three-course Thanksgiving meal along with its regular menu. The meal is $65 per adult or $35 per child. Address: 421 East Commerce Street.

Dorrego’s at Hotel Valencia will offer a brunch featuring Thanksgiving favorites from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The price is $75 per adult and $29 per child under 12 years old. Address: 150 East Houston Street.

Mi Tierra Café will be open during normal business hours and will offer a three-course meal just for Thanksgiving. The restaurant will also offer its regular menu on Thursday. Address: 218 Produce Row.

Range will be open from noon-8 p.m. and will offer a fixed menu for $65 per person. Wine pairings will be $25. Limited seating is available so reservations are encouraged. Address: 125 E. Houston St.

Springhouse Cafe at Hyatt Regency Hill Country Resort and Spa will host a Thanksgiving buffet from 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Tickets are $79 for adults, $28 for children between 6 and 12, and free for children 5 and younger. Reservations are required. Address: 9800 Hyatt Resort Drive.

Supper at Hotel Emma will be open from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and will offer a Thanksgiving buffet. Tickets start at $95 per adult, and kids under 10 years old are $35. Address: 136 East Grayson St.

Zocca Cuisine D’Italia inside The Westin Riverwalk will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. The restaurant will offer both a Thanksgiving brunch and dinner at $65 per person. Address: 420 West Market St.

Here are the chain restaurants that will be open on Thanksgiving. Note that their hours may change due to the holiday:

