Watch what you feed Fido on Thanksgiving

SAN ANTONIO – While us humans are all excited about Thanksgiving, we can’t forget about our pets.

Following are some tips for pet owners from the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services for a safe and happy Thanksgiving.

Be sure to create a safe, comfortable place for your pet to relax with plenty of fresh food, water, and toys.

Unfamiliar faces can scare your pet. Be on the lookout for any tense or aggressive behavior.

Turkey bones are a choking hazard. Chocolate, onions, garlic, and raisins are all dangerous for our pets to ingest. Candies and gums with the artificial sweetener Xylitol can also be toxic to pets.

Alcohol should never be given to a pet, even a sip or two can be fatal.

Ensure your pet has some form of identification in case they get lost like an engraved tag with your contact number.

Plan well in advance if your dog is staying with a friend, a pet sitter, or at a boarding kennel during the holiday.

Pet owners can use the Animal Care Services veterinary search tool to find local providers. The ASPCA Pet Poison Control Center is also open during the holidays and they can be reached at 1-888-426-4435. There may be a consultation fee for services.