🦃THANKSGIVING FORECAST: Mostly cloudy and cool in San Antonio, Hill Country

Feast your eyes on a cooler-than-average forecast this Thanksgiving week...

KEY POINTS

TEMPS : The Thanksgiving forecast is trending cloudier and cooler, in the 50s

RAIN : It’s possible that one or two light rain showers in the morning will develop - only a 20% chance Thursday morning

TRAVEL: No major issues on the roadways across Texas during the week. However, there could be some rain along the main highways on Sunday (11/26).

TUESDAY (11/21) & WEDNESDAY (11/22)

Behind a cold front that arrived Monday, the weather will be fairly quiet in San Antonio and great for those traveling.

Tuesday will be windy with gusts from the north at 30 mph. A few clouds with a morning near 50 degrees and an afternoon high in the low-60s.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cool. Starting off cold, in the upper-30s and low-40s with a high in the low-60s

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & THANKSGIVING (11/23)

A low pressure system will develop in Mexico and move over the Rio Grande Valley Wednesday night and Thursday. (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A low-pressure system will develop in Mexico and move into the Rio Grande Valley -- where rain chances are highest. For those of us in San Antonio and the Hill Country, the low means clouds will increase Wednesday night and there is a small chance for isolated, light rain Thanksgiving morning. If the low moves more north than anticipated, closer to the Alamo City, our rain chances would increase slightly.

Here’s where the Thanksgiving Day forecast stands:

MORNING: Cloudy and chilly - in the 40s. There is a small, 20% chance for an isolated, light rain shower. Dress warm if you’re planning on getting the smoker going early in the morning or participating in a Turkey Trot.

MIDDAY: Mostly cloudy and cool, in the mid-50s.

AFTERNOON: Skies will be clearing. Expect a cool high near 60 degrees.

NIGHT: Quickly cooling under clearing skies. Temps in the 40s.

Thanksgiving will be mostly cloudy and cool with a high near 60° (Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

BLACK FRIDAY (11/24)

Whether you’re planning on sleeping off the food coma or rushing to go shopping, it’ll be a slightly warmer, but still a cool day Friday. Look for a morning low in the 40s with an afternoon high in the mid-60s under partly cloudy skies.

SATURDAY (11/25) & SUNDAY (11/26)