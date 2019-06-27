Episode 20: Top Restaurants of 2019 so far

SAN ANTONIO - Episode 18
David Elder takes you to a new place with great Asian cuisine that can satisfy your sweet or spicy cravings. David also celebrates his 20th episode by recapping on the restaurants that he has visited so far. He showcases the top three restaurants featured on Elder Eats according to viewers. The winners, according to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, are a great homestyle cooking mom-and-pop shop, a delicious Mexican restaurant, and a fall off the bone barbeque joint.
Featured Restaurants:
2031 Central Plaza, #103
New Braunfels, TX, 78130
14312 FM-306
Canyon Lake, Texas 78133
12140 O'Connor Rd,
San Antonio, TX 78233
3714 Broadway
San Antonio, TX 78209
Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.