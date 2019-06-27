Episode 20: Top Restaurants of 2019 so far

SAN ANTONIO - Episode 18

David Elder takes you to a new place with great Asian cuisine that can satisfy your sweet or spicy cravings. David also celebrates his 20th episode by recapping on the restaurants that he has visited so far. He showcases the top three restaurants featured on Elder Eats according to viewers. The winners, according to Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, are a great homestyle cooking mom-and-pop shop, a delicious Mexican restaurant, and a fall off the bone barbeque joint.

Featured Restaurants:

Hiccups

2031 Central Plaza, #103

New Braunfels, TX, 78130

Granny D's

14312 FM-306

Canyon Lake, Texas 78133

Tejas Cafe

12140 O'Connor Rd,

San Antonio, TX 78233

Smoke Shack

3714 Broadway

San Antonio, TX 78209

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.