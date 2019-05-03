5 things you need to know about new ramen restaurant 'Noodle Tree'

SAN ANTONIO - Noodle Tree is now open at 7114 UTSA Blvd., and already people have been lining up to try it out.

Here are five reasons why you should try it.

1. Chef Mike Nguyen trained under the legendary chef Wolfgang Puck, and is bringing that excellence in cooking to Noodle Tree. The ramen bowls are layered in flavors that make every bite so delicious.

2. At Noodle Tree you can customize your own bowl of ramen. You can pick what your toppings are, what spice level and if you want your ramen to be sweet or savory. And we can't forget to mention that Nguyen has even created a menudo ramen.

3. Besides the ramen the other must-trys on the menu are the pulled pork bao buns and the dumplings.

4. Noodle Tree isn't the only ramen shop in town, but it's one of the few that will allow you to take ramen to go. Nguyen makes sure you get the same great taste wherever you enjoy your food.

5. Just a heads-up: The parking can be difficult to figure out. Most of the parking can be found behind the building in a parking garage.

**Noodle Tree is open Wednesday through Monday.

