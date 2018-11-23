Delicious!!! Chicken joint on Culebra becoming popular SA spot

SAN ANTONIO - Have you heard of a little place called Al Carbon, located at 547 Culebra Road ?

If you haven't, you may want to stop by soon.

It all started in a food truck for Al Carbon, and with an instant increase in customers, the owners needed to expand to a brick and mortar location.

This place is grilling up pollos asados, fajitas, ribs and burgers.

It opened about a year ago and has since grown in popularity.

The menu is simple, but all you need to order is a parrillada to try a little bit of everything.

The restaurant prides itself on its Monterrey style of cooking and makes you feel right at home when you dine in.

Open Tuesday through Sunday, this is a place every foodie should visit.

