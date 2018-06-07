Eat, drink, relax at new Southtown restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - Family-friendly fun and good food is what you will get at The Patio Southtown.

The Patio just opened its doors at 1035 S. Presa St. a few weeks ago, and people are stopping by to try the food.

"All the neighbors around here have been super supportive, and I think they are happy to have a place that is family friendly," owner Jeffrey Scecina said.

The style of food at The Patio is Americana, which includes burgers, seafood, barbecue and chicken options.

One item that has become a talker is the chicken fried steak with queso on top instead of gravy.

The Patio includes something for the whole family, including a play area for the kids.

The Patio is open Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.



Erica's Take:

What a great spot to hang out and enjoy good food. You make think it would be too hot right now to dine here, but with fans and a mist system in place you really can enjoy yourself. The barbecue brisket sandwich and Southtown burger are a must try on the menu and prices are reasonable. This place really is great for a family."

Rated 4 out of 5.

Have a Flavor Favs suggestion, send Erica a message on Twitter or Facebook.

