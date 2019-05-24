Local food truck doing more than making great food

SAN ANTONIO - Fig Mobile Eatery has been a part of San Antonio for about three years, but most recently they have opened full time at 2202 Broadway St.

The food truck is owned by Jorge and Maribel Roqué.

Together, they have created a four item menu that showcases both Cuban and Mexican food.

"I developed these recipes and these different menu items based on my childhood memories, things that I loved and just kind of put a different take on them," Maribel Roqué said.

The menu items are the popular Cuban sandwich, tostadas, street tacos and a carne asada frito pie.

Besides the great food, Fig is also helping out the community in different ways.

"Fig Mobile Eatery is an acronym meaning "Faith In God," Jorge Roqueé said. "This is our mobile ministry that we use to serve people great food, but also just to reach out to people and help them. We designed this as a vehicle to help people in need."

Currently, they partner with local outreach programs, donate food and take part in summer programs that educate kids to learn the ins and outs of running a business.

"We just want to continue to contribute to the community," Maribel Roqué said.

Fig Mobile Eatery is open Tuesday through Saturday and should be on your list of must-try places.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.