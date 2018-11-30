One of the biggest chicken sandwiches can be found at SA restaurant

SAN ANTONIO - If you are looking for a good, classic burger in town, then you should check out Fatt Boys Burgers and Dogs.

Located at 2345 Vance Jackson, this place won't disappoint and make sure you take an appetite.

The burgers are indeed "fat" and all sides come in a sharable portion.

"Our product is very consistent and comes out the same every time," owner Frank Torres said.

A newly added menu item is turning heads, the "Fried Fatt Chick Sandwich"

The size of this sandwich is probably the biggest in town and could feed two to more people.

Despite the size, it was still a great sandwich and the batter had plenty of flavor.

For the past 10 years, Fatt Boys has been serving the community and looks to continue its growth.

"It just makes me feel really good that my product is flourishing," Torres said.

Fatt Boys Burgers and Dogs is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

