Hot dog joint Frank abruptly closes down

SAN ANTONIO - Frank, the popular gourmet hot dog restaurant in Southtown, has closed its doors.

The announcement was made in an Instagram post Monday morning.

"We will be moving forward to focus and fully realize our other collective business ventures and individual projects," the post said.

Frank's opened in 2016 and was not only known as a hot spot for food, but also as a music venue.

The restaurant was inside the former Alamo Methodist Church on South Alamo Street, which was the second location for the restaurant.

Frank also has a spot in Austin that's still open.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.