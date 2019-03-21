New food agreement approved at San Antonio International Airport

SAN ANTONIO - District 1 City Councilman Roberto Treviño made a motion Thursday to approve the Food, Beverage and Retail Prime Concession Agreement with Paradies Lagardère at the San Antonio International Airport, provided that it exclude the Chick-fil-A concept, officials said.

The amendment was approved by a vote of 6-4, according to the city.

"With this decision, the City Council reaffirmed the work our city has done to become a champion of equality and inclusion. San Antonio is a city full of compassion, and we do not have room in our public facilities for a business with a legacy of anti-LGBTQ behavior," Treviño said in a statement. "Everyone has a place here, and everyone should feel welcome when they walk through our airport. I look forward to the announcement of a suitable replacement by Paradies."

City officials said the new project will bring San Antonio flavors to the forefront of Terminal A.

Passengers will be able to enjoy the culinary creations of award-winning chef Andrew Weisman and local personalities, city officials said. Passengers will also be able to taste local barbecue and purchase memorabilia or a T-shirt from the San Antonio Spurs.

"The more than 34 million tourists who visit San Antonio annually already know about San Antonio's unique ambiance, history and culture," Mayor Ron Nirenberg said. "Giving them an opportunity to taste some of our city's finest local culinary delights at the airport will enhance the city's appeal, encouraging further exploration and longer stays."

City officials said included in the package are concepts such as The Luxury, Smoke Shack BBQ and Southern Kitchen, Boss Wood Fired Bagels & Coffee, Sip Brew Bar and Market, Local Coffee, the Spurs Store, iStore/Adina's Market and one more to be decided at a later date.

"This is a very exciting project because it will refresh the airport's footprint, addresses travelers' requests to have local and healthy options and will even allow travelers an avenue to order food from a mobile kiosk and avoid standing in a line," said Russ Handy, aviation director for the city of San Antonio.

City officials said some of the other elements of the new agreement include a coffee kiosk in the baggage claim area, food options before reaching the security line, fast pay areas and charging stations at restaurants.

The seven-year contract will generate at least $2.1 million each year for the San Antonio Airport System and offers Paradies Lagardere an option to renew each year for three years, according to the city.

