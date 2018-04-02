Pluckers causes social media stir with April Fool's Day prank about SA location

SAN ANTONIO - Chicken wing fans in the San Antonio area got quite a scare when Austin-based Pluckers Wing Bar announced Sunday on Twitter it would not be opening its much-anticipated location in Selma. It turned out to be an April Fool’s Day joke.

Pluckers tweeted at 8 a.m. Sunday: “It is with great disappointment that we must announce we are no longer able to open Pluckers San Antonio. Due to zoning issues, we are forced to hold off until we can find a more suitable location. We were so excited to be a part of SA, and we are truly sorry.”

That caused a stir with fans who shared their disappointment and shock on social media.

The tweet was retweeted more than a hundred times before Pluckers shared another tweet at 2:42 p.m. that read: “April fool's, y'all!”

The tweet included a meme of Christina Aguilera saying, “Just kidding.” Many people on social media complimented Pluckers on a prank well done.

Everyone take a deep breath, we're still coming to San Antonio! #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/uKzI60TRRM — Pluckers (@Pluckers) April 2, 2018

Pluckers is known for its unique wing flavors, including Dr. Pepper, Bakers Gold and Gold Rush.

The restaurant will be in the Forum Pointe Shopping Center, near I-35 & Olympia Parkway.

No official opening date has been set. If you don't live near the Northeast Side, Pluckers says it plans to open more locations in the city.

