Where to find Chicken on a Stick when it's not Fiesta

SAN ANTONIO - It is a Fiesta favorite, Chicken on a Stick. Now some San Antonio restaurants are adding the crunchy treat to their menus.

Here are three spots where you can order Chicken on a Stick with jalapeño included.

Chisme - 2403 N. St. Mary's St.

Called Señor Chicken on the brunch menu, the Chicken on a Stick is sold only on Saturday and Sunday during brunch. It is sold for $6.50.

Two Step Restaurant & Cantina - 9840 TX-1604 Loop

The Hot-N-Crunchy Chicken on a Stick can be found in the appetizer section of the menu. Here it's sold for $6.95.

Benjie's Munch - 1218 W. Bitters Rd.

This Chicken on a Stick will make you feel like you are at NIOSA at any time of the year. On their menu it is described as being buttermilk dipped with a side of cilantro ranch. Just chicken by itself is $6, if you add jalapeño it is $6.50.

