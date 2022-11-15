New insulin shot being tested may be game changer for Type 2 diabetes

A new once-weekly shot for insulin being tested may give millions of people new hope.

SAN DIEGO (Ivanhoe Newswire) – It’s been called the largest epidemic in human history. Not COVID – diabetes.

More than 37 million Americans are living with it right now, and more than 90% of those have Type 2 diabetes.

Seven million people rely on a daily insulin shot to manage their condition. Now, a breakthrough in the diabetes world may simplify the future of diabetes treatment.

Wherever you are, whatever you’re doing — needing insulin to treat diabetes can be difficult.

Chris Sheridan, 48, was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes 20 years ago and has been checking his glucose levels every day for years, now.

“I had to give myself a shot every day,” he said.

Sheridan had to remember to take his insulin while working on his Jeep, and then, making sure he has it when he’s in the middle of nowhere. Then, Sheridan was offered to be part of a clinical trial that would allow him to take only one insulin shot a week.

“It is taking the same molecule of insulin, a human insulin, a synthetic human insulin, but it’s been altered a little bit and allows it to last longer in the body and get taken up a little bit slower,” said Athene Philis-Tsimikas, MD, an adult endocrinologist at Scripps Whittier Diabetes Institute.

Philis-Tsimikas is part of the team leading an international study comparing the new once-weekly shot to the daily insulin shots.

“There was not only equal lowering of the blood sugar to an equivalent amount between the two groups, but there was actually greater lowering, better blood glucose control,” Philis-Tsimikas said.

This one shot may give millions of people new hope in the new year.

“When you think about a once-weekly injection for people with diabetes, they’re going from having to take 365 injections a year to only 52 times a year. And although this might not seem like a lot to you and me, to the person having to do the injection, it can be incredibly significant,” Philis-Tsimikas said.

Novo Nordisk, in Denmark, created the once-weekly insulin shot. They plan to file for market approval in the United States, Europe, and China early next year. That means it could hit doctors’ offices by mid-2023.