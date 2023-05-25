This sunscreen shines in Consumer Reports testing

Before you hit the pool, beach or backyard for summer fun, it’s important to slather on the sunscreen.

Consumer Reports tested several sunscreens to see how well they protect against the sun’s UVA and UVB rays.

A sunscreen with a perfect score that’s also a CR Smart Buy is Coppertone Water Babies Lotion SPF 50. It’s not just for babies, though.

All of the top-rated sunscreens contain chemical active ingredients. In tests over the years, CR has found that mineral sunscreens don’t protect as well.

If you do prefer a mineral or natural sunscreen, CR says that California Kids Super Sensitive Tinted Lotion SPF 30+ provides acceptable protection.

As important as the sunscreen you choose is how you apply it. With lotion, use a teaspoon per body part or area that’s not covered up with clothing.

If you’re using a spray, hold the nozzle about an inch from your skin and spray until your skin glistens, then rub the sunscreen in. And for all types, reapply every 2 hours and after swimming.

Consumer Reports also recommends that parents choose lotion sunscreen for kids and use sprays only as a last resort, because children might inhale them, which could cause lung irritation.

