Facts about heart disease in women

SAN ANTONIO - The American Heart Association is hoping to raise awareness about women's health, especially their heart health.

Their Vestido Rojo conference shines a spotlight on the issues of heart disease and stroke in San Antonio.

FACT: Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women

It's responsible for one in three deaths of women per year, according to GoRedForWomen.org.

FACT: Heart disease affects women of all ages

For younger women, the combination of birth control pills and smoking boosts heart disease risks by 20 percent, GoRedForWomen.org reports.

FACT: Heart disease can even affect healthy and fit women

Eating and right and exercising regularly won't necessarily prevent heart issues. You can be thin and have high cholesterol. The American Heart Association recommends you start getting your cholesterol checked at age 20, or earlier, if your family has a history of heart disease.

FACT: Hispanic women are likely to develop heart disease 10 years earlier than non-Hispanics

Many Hispanic women have said that they more likely to take preventative action for their families when it comes to heart health, GoRedForWomen reports. However, they end up completely ignoring their own health in the process, and these acts of selflessness can become deadly.

The American Heart Association has launched Go Red Por Tu Corazón, which promotes a heart-healthy lifestyle among Hispanic women.

