Go inside one of the first medical cannabis dispensaries in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas - There are three licensed medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas.

One -- called Compassionate Cultivation -- is outside Austin.

The three facilities were allowed to be opened after the 2015 Texas Compassion Use Act was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

There's a significant impact that this medicine can make with intractable epilepsy." - Garret Nicodemas, Compassionate Cultivation

The growing process at Compassionate Cultivation began last Halloween, the same day the state gave the company their license.

RELATED: KSAT.com's special section dedicated to medical marijuana in Texas

From there the plant goes through stages of extraction, filtration and testing to make sure patients are given a high-quality medicine.

So who qualifies to receive the low-CBD oil? Check the infographic below to find out!

Click HERE for 5 things you need to know about Texas' Compassionate Use Act

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.