'Medical cannabis saved our son's life,' SA family says

SAN ANTONIO - Diagnosed with autism and epilepsy at a young age, Vincent Zuniga was not doing well in San Antonio.

He suffered from numerous seizures and violent outbursts and was nonverbal.

A YEAR AGO: SA 'medical refugees' relocate for legalized medical marijuana for son

His mother, Michelle Walker, says that doctors had him on numerous medications at very high doses.

The family soon realized the only option left to give Vincent a better quality of life was to move to Colorado to get access to medical cannabis.

ONE YEAR LATER

Life is now different for almost 10-year-old Vincent.

We found out he was seizure-free," Michelle Walker said.

A recent test done by doctors this month showed that Vincent is now seizure-free.

Not only that, but Vincent can now control his outbursts and can communicate with his parents.

"He's using words that he never used," Walker said. "He knew them internally, but had never been able to express."

While medical cannabis has greatly improved his symptoms, it won't cure his epilepsy or completely relieve challenges posed by autism.

Right now, under the Texas Compassionate Use Act, Vincent does qualify for the current cannabis oil available, but Walker says the dosage is too low and won't make an impact.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.