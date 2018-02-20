Who qualifies to get medical cannabis in Texas?

SAN ANTONIO - The Texas Compassionate Use Act now makes medical cannabis available to certain people.

The law allows a dosage that can't exceed more than 0.5 percent of THC and not less than 10 percent of cannabidiol. This dosage -- to some medical marijuana advocates -- is too low. In comparison, Colorado allows THC levels as high as 28 percent.

Related: Go inside one of the first medical cannabis dispensaries in Texas

Who qualifies?

Below is a graphic that has more information about the qualifications.

Click here, if you can't see the graphic.

Finding a doctor

In Texas right now there are only 21 doctors who are registered with the state to prescribe medical cannabis.

Of those 21 doctors, five are in our viewing area, four in San Antonio and one in Seguin.

Here's the list of doctors:

Dr. Linda Leary - 8300 Floyd Curl Dr., San Antonio, TX 78229

Dr. Lola Morgan - 8300 Floyd Curl Dr., San Antonio, TX 78229

Dr. Kelly Averill - 4502 Medical Dr., San Antonio, TX 78229

Dr. Charles Szabo - 8300 Floyd Curl Dr., San Antonio, TX 78229

Dr. Colin Sanner - 417 S. King St., Seguin, TX 78155

Click here for the full list of doctors.

Currently, insurance does not cover medical cannabis.

Epilepsy Foundation of Central & South Texas

The Epilepsy Foundation of Central & South Texas serves 79 counties in central and south Texas and has seven clinics.

Director Sindi Rosales said she started the organization after her own daughter was diagnosed with a rare type of epilepsy.

"When you get a diagnosis of epilepsy your world is changed drastically," Rosales said.

Providing help for families became a goal for Rosales and the organization.

Read: "Medical cannabis saved our sons life," SA family says

After hearing about how CBD oil could help patients, the foundation pushed for the passage of the Texas Compassionate Use Act in 2015.

Since its passage, the foundation is now working to make sure that those who can not afford the medical cannabis can get it.

"The dispensaries are extremely caring and compassionate, and they want to help us make certain that our families and individuals (who) need it do have access to it," Rosales said.

Despite what could be a long process, the results for some could be worth it.

"We've heard about positive responses from people in other states (and) we want to see that here so bad," Rosales said.

For more information about the Epilepsy Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.